TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.50. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

