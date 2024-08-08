TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

TPG has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TPG to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

