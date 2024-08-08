Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 212.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 305,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

