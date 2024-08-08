Traders Buy High Volume of NETGEAR Call Options (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 257% compared to the average daily volume of 1,122 call options.

NETGEAR Price Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $437.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider B Cormack Heidi 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NETGEAR news, insider B Cormack Heidi 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $75,163.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,713. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 292,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,192 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

