Traders Buy Large Volume of RumbleOn Put Options (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,239% compared to the typical volume of 175 put options.

RumbleOn Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. RumbleOn has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $307.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.11 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that RumbleOn will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RumbleOn by 3,910.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RumbleOn during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RumbleOn

About RumbleOn

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.