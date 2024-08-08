Traders Buy Large Volume of RumbleOn Put Options (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,239% compared to the typical volume of 175 put options.
RumbleOn Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ RMBL opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.10. RumbleOn has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.10.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $307.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.11 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that RumbleOn will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of RumbleOn in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
