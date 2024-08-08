Travis Dalton Buys 500,000 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) CEO Travis Dalton bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,666.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $0.28 on Thursday. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The company had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MultiPlan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its stake in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 770,826 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

