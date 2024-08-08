Travis Perkins plc (TPK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on November 8th

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Travis Perkins Trading Down 2.4 %

LON TPK opened at GBX 872.50 ($11.15) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 856.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 789.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,966.67, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.75) and a one year high of GBX 976 ($12.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 910 ($11.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.01).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

