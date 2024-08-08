Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.56, but opened at $61.04. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trex shares last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 928,954 shares.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TREX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TREX

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 21.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.