TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.
TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.
About TriSalus Life Sciences
TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
