Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.83

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 3.2 %

BBOX stock opened at GBX 156.90 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,052.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 127.10 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.21).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes acquired 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,665.81). Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185 ($2.36).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

