Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.48. Triumph Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 279,758 shares.

The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.