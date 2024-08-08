TrueBlue, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrueBlue in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE:TBI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $241.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after acquiring an additional 661,496 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 587,427 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 76,624 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

