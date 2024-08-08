Truist Financial Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $88.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

