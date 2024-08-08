Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

