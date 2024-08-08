Truist Financial Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $208.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $209.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.95.

NYSE HLT opened at $203.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.83. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

