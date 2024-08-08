Truist Financial Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $62.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $46.35 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

