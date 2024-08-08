Truist Financial Raises Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Price Target to $11.00

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $26,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $26,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,825 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $126,016.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,783,766.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,088 shares of company stock worth $3,283,406. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

