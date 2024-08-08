Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,254,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

