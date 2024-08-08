Truist Financial Trims AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Target Price to $10.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ASLE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. AerSale has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.69.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
