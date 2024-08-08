Truist Financial Trims AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Target Price to $10.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $279.89 million, a PE ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. AerSale has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

AerSale Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AerSale by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AerSale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AerSale by 783.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 12.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

