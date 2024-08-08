Truist Financial Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 0.3 %

FROG stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,207 shares of company stock valued at $10,016,164. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,592,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.