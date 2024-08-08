Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 151,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 475,763 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.