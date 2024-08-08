Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

Shares of TWIN opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

