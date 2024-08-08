Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Twin Disc Stock Down 3.7 %
TWIN stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.64.
Twin Disc Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.
Insider Activity
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
