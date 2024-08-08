Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 5,139 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $205,200.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,748.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of TWST opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
