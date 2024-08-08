U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

