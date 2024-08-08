Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.34 and last traded at $67.93. 10,146,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 19,162,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.