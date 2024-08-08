UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after buying an additional 984,807 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UDR opened at $41.15 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

