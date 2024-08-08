UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Up 12.7%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Approximately 486,150,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 186,939,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

