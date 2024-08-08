UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $940,695.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $940,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,796 shares in the company, valued at $23,975,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 124 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $11,812.24.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.