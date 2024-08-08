Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

