uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also commented on QURE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of QURE opened at $7.12 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 137.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

