United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

United Maritime has a payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

United Maritime stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. United Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

