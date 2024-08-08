United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
United Maritime has a payout ratio of 187.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
United Maritime Price Performance
United Maritime stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. United Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
About United Maritime
United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.
