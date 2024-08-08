United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 8,487,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,033,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

