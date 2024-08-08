United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.59%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

