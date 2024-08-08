Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) SVP Sells $113,050.42 in Stock

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $113,050.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Uniti Group

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.