Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

