Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

Upstart Stock Up 39.5 %

Upstart stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 18.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 63.6% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

