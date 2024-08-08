Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,797,791.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,601.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,533. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

