Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Upstart shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 4,417,246 shares.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 171,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,533. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

