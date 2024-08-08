Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Upstart from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,378,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 3,532.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 320,663 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Upstart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 805.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

