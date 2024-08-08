US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.84 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $51.10 on Thursday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.