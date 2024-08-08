Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Bruce John Lindeman Purchases 4,000 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
