Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Bruce John Lindeman Purchases 4,000 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

