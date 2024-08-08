UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.26. UWM shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 179,341 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in UWM by 124.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $781.35 million, a PE ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

