V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

VFC stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

