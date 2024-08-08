V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $16.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Bank of America decreased their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of VFC opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

