VAALCO Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE EGY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

