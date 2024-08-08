Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Albert Friedberg Buys 3,653 Shares

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) Director Albert Friedberg bought 3,653 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $16,803.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,746.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Albert Friedberg purchased 200,000 shares of Vaccinex stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Albert Friedberg bought 957 shares of Vaccinex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,737.15.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Vaccinex stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92. Vaccinex, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

