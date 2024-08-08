VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 415,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 655,948 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.19.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.