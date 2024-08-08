Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,905,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

