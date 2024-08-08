Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 180,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 362,987 shares.The stock last traded at $65.75 and had previously closed at $66.37.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
