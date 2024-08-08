Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 180,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 362,987 shares.The stock last traded at $65.75 and had previously closed at $66.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,208,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.